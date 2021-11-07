BlackRock Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of QAD worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QADB. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in QAD by 0.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QADB opened at $87.54 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

