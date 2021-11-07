BlackRock Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $599,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $780,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 138.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 387,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 224,998 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.07 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $229.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.21.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

