BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,373,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 102.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 90.74% and a negative net margin of 35,776.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

