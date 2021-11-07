BlackRock Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,750,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after buying an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE:MMP opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

