BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) & American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Financial Analysis

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. American Financial Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and BlackRock TCP Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Financial Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.53 $732.00 million $27.03 5.29 BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.81 $71.37 million $1.43 10.03

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 31.44% 14.33% 1.55% BlackRock TCP Capital 109.65% 9.84% 4.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Financial Group and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

American Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $126.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.39%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $14.44, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Summary

American Financial Group beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

