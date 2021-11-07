Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $97,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDE opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

