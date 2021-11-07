Blocery (BLY) Achieves Market Cap of $12.42 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and $1.29 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00051876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00253823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00102449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,472,220 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

