Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 221.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

BE traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.00. 8,439,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 3.67.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

