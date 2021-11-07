BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1,033.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCF opened at $9.62 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.