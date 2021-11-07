boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BOO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 193.60 ($2.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 286.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

