Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

