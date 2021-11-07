Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 18,903 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 113.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

