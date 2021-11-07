Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 11,702 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 47.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Benchmark began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

