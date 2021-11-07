Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 17,885 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,737,848. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

