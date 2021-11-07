Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 4,779 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 959,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $15,248,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IGT opened at $31.79 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.54 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

