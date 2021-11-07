Bornite Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 90,000 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 226.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 32,656 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,041,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 122,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

