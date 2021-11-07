Bornite Capital Management LP Invests $4.11 Million in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises approximately 1.8% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 209.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

