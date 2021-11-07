Bornite Capital Management LP Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,000. Facebook accounts for 4.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $341.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total value of $28,012,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

