Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $152,944.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,827. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

