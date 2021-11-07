Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BRAG opened at $8.88 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

