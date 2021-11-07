Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 534.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BWFG opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

