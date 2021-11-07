Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Educational Development worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Educational Development Co. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Educational Development Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

