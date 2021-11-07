Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 278.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $472.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at $142,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

