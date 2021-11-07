Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $267.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $173,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,061.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

