Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 34.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $25.25 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $382.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

