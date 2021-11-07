Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 7,145 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,364 shares of company stock worth $136,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

