Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,666,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 395,933 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Baidu by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Baidu by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 455,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Baidu by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $158.23 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average is $175.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.21.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

