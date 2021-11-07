Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $24.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -217.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

