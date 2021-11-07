Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.320-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$210.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.42 million.Brightcove also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,077. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 155,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,004. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

