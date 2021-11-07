Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.89 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $56.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

