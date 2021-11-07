Brinker International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

EAT opened at $44.65 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

