British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.01 on Thursday. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

