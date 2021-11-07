Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

ARLO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 711,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,502. The company has a market capitalization of $575.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.