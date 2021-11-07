Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $677.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $652.91 million and the highest is $706.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $668.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $135.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

