Brokerages Anticipate Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

GLSI opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

