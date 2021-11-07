Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Announce $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Lennox International reported earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $12.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $302.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.12. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $25,994,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

