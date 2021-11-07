Brokerages Anticipate MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketWise.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($15.27). The company had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTW. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MKTW opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

