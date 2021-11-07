Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $40.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

