Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Announce -$1.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($3.86) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($8.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

AAL stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 57,986,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,535,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,974 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,726 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 111,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.