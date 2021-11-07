Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Announce -$1.36 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($3.86) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($8.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

AAL stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 57,986,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,535,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,974 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,726 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 111,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.