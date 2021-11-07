Brokerages Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will post sales of $270,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year sales of $1.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 million to $1.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 million, with estimates ranging from $510,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.