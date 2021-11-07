Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report $21.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.06 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $7.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $83.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.04 million to $85.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210.42 million, with estimates ranging from $198.87 million to $226.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $44.67. 594,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 213,304 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after acquiring an additional 196,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.