Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.90 Million

Brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report $135.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.30 million and the highest is $141.30 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $103.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $621.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.37 million to $624.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $662.75 million, with estimates ranging from $650.69 million to $675.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million.

MCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. 123,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $539.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,360 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.