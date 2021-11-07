Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PROF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 30.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 147.2% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

