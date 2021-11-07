Brokerages Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QIPT shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIPT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 159,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.