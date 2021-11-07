Brokerages Set AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Target Price at $8.25

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

AQB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a current ratio of 81.69. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $264.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.06.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

