Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) PT at C$5.04

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:GSC opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.58 and a 12 month high of C$5.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52. The company has a market cap of C$533.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

