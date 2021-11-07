Brokerages Set NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) PT at $10.00

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 182,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NOW by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

