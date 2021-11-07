Brokerages Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Target Price at $187.00

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TT opened at $184.69 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $137.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

