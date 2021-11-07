Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Price Target at $29.78

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.78.

X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,208,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.21.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

