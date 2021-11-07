Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alamo Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Alamo Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst Research. Dep forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $156.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.32. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $128.44 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,971.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $76,013.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,243 shares of company stock worth $4,167,594. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.